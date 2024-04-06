Top 5 potential Spring Breakout players for Arizona Football
1 of 6
Spring Football is finally upon us and as the Wildcats begin preparations for the 2024 season, we take a look at the Top 5 players that could potentially breakout for Arizona Football.
After a solid 2023 season that saw several players step up and break out en route to a remarkable 10-3 finish and an Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma, it is a new era for Arizona Football.
In comes newly hired head coach Brent Brennan, and on the horizon for 2024 is a promising group that could make an at some pretty special things.
Although we still see the Wildcats' roster mostly being finalized after Spring, we take a brief look at some of the key players that we see breaking out!
With that said, here is what we got!