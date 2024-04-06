Top 5 potential Spring Breakout players for Arizona Football
So far in Spring, we've learned that Coach Brennan isn't shy about using multiple receivers. And while we expect Tetairoa McMillan and Montana Lemonious-Craig to be the two main targets for the Cats, that leaves more opportunities for others to step up, and one of those players in my eyes is Malachi Riley.
Now a sophomore, Malachi showed spurts of potential last year, totaling 90 yards on four receptions in the limited action that he saw. And coming into 2024, we see him having a bigger role as the offense expands.
At 6 feet-2 inches and 180 pounds, he is a bigger target, and with his size and athleticism, he's going to continue to be a valuable piece to the offense as he continues to grow and develop.
While we see a few others stepping up as well at receiver, Malachi is one of my top breakout players!