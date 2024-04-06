Top 5 potential Spring Breakout players for Arizona Football
It is never easy to replace an NFL-caliber player at left tackle; however, one of the early favorites to replace Jordan Morgan in 2024 is highly-touted offensive lineman Raymond Pulido.
A one-time Alabama commit, Pulido has a ton of talent and potential and despite a few off-field injury-related issues he sustained in 2023, Raymond still saw the field plenty and showed glimpses of greatness.
And coming into 2024, we still see the offensive line being one of the Wildcats' strong points this season, and with Pulido sliding in at left tackle, we don't see much of a drop-off, if at all.