Top 5 potential Spring Breakout players for Arizona Football
Switching to the defensive side of the ball, there are a few players to keep an eye on, but for me, one of the bigger players to potentially breakout this Spring is Domenic Lolesio.
Just a redshirt freshman, the former Long Beach Poly standout saw limited action last year as he registered just two tackles (one solo) in five games. And with Russell Davis II and Isaiah Ward now at Washington, Lolesio is someone who I think will get more reps at defensive end for the Cats.
Because of the opportunity for playing time at the defensive end, Dominic is an early favorite to make an impact, especially as he continues to grow and develop.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!