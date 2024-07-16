Top 5 scoring leaders in Arizona Basketball history
By Mason Duhon
Arizona has a long and storied history of success dating back to the early 1900s when Pop McKale led the team. Since then, an astronomical number of talented players have found themselves on the hardwood playing for Arizona Basketball.
Arizona's 1,000-point club is 55 members strong, but we only need the Top 5 all-time leading scorers to find some of the biggest names in program history. Let's dive into the careers of these five all-time great Wildcats.
Khalid Reeves clocks in at No. 5 all-time for Arizona with 1,925 points over his four-season collegiate career from 1990-94. As a freshman in 1990-91, he posted 9.1 points per game in 35 games played for a total of 317 points. As a sophomore, he started 28 of 30 games played and averaged 13.9 points (3rd on the team), for a season total of 418.
He saw even less time as a junior in 1992-93, starting 26 of 28 games played and — though still double digits — saw his per-game average drop to 12.2 and his season total to 342, but he joined the 1,000-career-point club. Chris Mills also departed after the season, opening up a spot as the top scoring option for the next season.
Reeves then had the single-greatest scoring season in Arizona history, notching a program record-shattering 848 points as a senior in 1993-94. He led the Pac-10 and was fourth in the NCAA in total scoring while he and Damon Stoudamire led Arizona to a Final Four berth. Reeves went from being entirely off the Top 10 career leaderboard and vaulted himself to the No. 5 spot with his heroic efforts in the 1993-94 season.