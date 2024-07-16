Top 5 scoring leaders in Arizona Basketball history
By Mason Duhon
After seeing his cousin Damon find success during his time at Arizona from 1991-95, Salim Stoudamire followed in his footsteps 10 years later and also played for the Arizona Wildcats for four years under Lute Olson from 2001-05. Stoudamire made an immediate impact, finishing third on the team with 12.8 points per game as a freshman and a total of 434 en route to a Pac-10 Freshman of the Year nod.
As a sophomore in 2002-03, he finished second on the team with 13 points per game and third with 391 total points. However, this was during Jason Gardner's stretch of dominance, so his departure opened up more opportunities for Stoudamire. As a junior, Stoudamire averaged 16.3 points per game and 473 total, bringing his career tally to just shy of 1,300 points entering his senior season.
His 662-point season in 2004-05 stands as the 10th-most productive scoring season in Arizona program history. He averaged a career-high 18.4 points per game while leading Arizona to its first 30-win season in seven years. He also led the NCAA in 3-point percentage at an eye-popping 50.5%, nailing 120 of his 238 shots from range en route to a second-team All-American and bringing his career point total to fourth in Arizona history with 1,960.