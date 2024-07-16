Top 5 scoring leaders in Arizona Basketball history
By Mason Duhon
Bob Elliott was a sight to behold, posting numbers that resemble modern-day statistics despite his legendary Arizona career being nearly 50 years in the rearview. Under Fred "the Fox" Snowden — the first black head coach in Division I basketball — he was the first 2,000-point scorer in Arizona history and stood for over 10 years as the only Wildcat to achieve the feat. As a freshman center, Elliott averaged 16.5 points per game while teammate Coniel Norman dominated from range.
With Norman heading to the NBA after his sophomore year, Elliott took the conference by storm and averaged 23.5 points in his sophomore year in 1974-75. His 677 points were an Arizona single-season program record at the time and stand today as No. 9 on the single-season Arizona leaderboard. Despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament, Elliott led the Wildcats to an NCIT Tournament runner-up and had already eclipsed 1,100 career points.
As a junior, Elliott played in 33 games and totaled a WAC-leading 595 points while averaging a double-double (18 points, 10.3 rebounds) per game. His 406 shot attempts and 225 makes also led the conference. As a senior, Elliott had a season resembling his freshman year: 430 points in 26 games for an average of 16.5 points per game, which brought his career total to the 2,131 that topped the Arizona leaderboards until another Elliott came along and took his crown.