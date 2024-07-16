Top 5 scoring leaders in Arizona Basketball history
By Mason Duhon
Sean Elliott, the Tucson native, is the greatest scorer to ever suit up for the Arizona Wildcats. Almost 40 years after the days when he suited up in the Red and Blue, he still stands as the only Arizona player in history to surpass 2,500 career points. Over his four seasons of college ball, Elliott started all 133 games he played in while leading Arizona in scoring every single year.
As a freshman in 1985-86, Elliott averaged 15.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds, both of which led the team, en route to the 1986 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year Award and finishing fourth in the conference with 499 points. As a sophomore, he followed up his 1986 FIBA World Championship gold medal by averaging 19.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He totaled 578 points that season, bringing his career total to 1,077 after just two years.
As a junior, Elliott was a key piece of Arizona's Final Four run in the 1987-88 season. The 35-3 record Arizona amassed on the season stands as the best in program history, and it was largely due to Elliott totaling a career-high 743 points — a single-season program record at the time and still the second-most in a season in Arizona history. He averaged 19.6 points per game in 38 contests on the way to a First Team Consensus All-American nod and the Pac-10 Player of the Year Award.
In his senior season, the accolades flooded in. Elliott averaged 22.3 points in 33 games for a season total of 735, and tied the team lead in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (4.1). During the season, he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time conference scoring record and still stands at second all-time. He was named the 1989 AP Player of the Year, the NABC Division I Player of the Year, a consensus First-Team All-American, the Pac-10 Player of the Year, and the winner of both the Wooden Award and Rupp Trophy.
Elliott's status as the greatest scorer to ever hit the hardwood in Tucson will be nearly impossible to touch. He's not only one of the best players to ever suit up for Arizona Basketball, he was one of the best players to ever represent West Coast college basketball under the Pac-10's banner; every ounce of praise he gets is fully warranted.
