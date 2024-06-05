Top in-state QB Luke Haugo commits to Arizona Football
Turning its focus to the recruiting class of 2025, head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football have received a commitment from top in-state QB, Luke Haugo.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Arizona Football and head coach Brent Brennan as the Wildcats have been steadily finalizing their recruiting class for 2024.
Well, now starting to turn its focus to 2025 and beyond, the Wildcats have received yet another commitment in the class.
Making news via social media on Tuesday evening, Arizona has received its third commitment in the class, adding top in-state signal caller, Luke Haugo.
Picking the Wildcats over reported offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, Utah, and Oregon State among others, the No. 8 player in the state of Arizona will be staying home!
Coming to Tucson, Haugo is a big and towering quarterback with size, athleticism, and plenty of arm talent. Overall, this is a kid who sees the field well, possesses some mobility to get in and out of the pocket, and has the arm strength to sling it.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, Luke Haugo is a solid addition to Arizona Football, and he will strengthen this quarterback group.
Coming into this off-season, it was clear that Arizona needed to add a few more arms to its roster, and so far, Brennan and Co. have done so.
Already, they have added former NAU QB Adam Damante and former San Jose State QB Anthony Garcia, but beyond that, Arizona also received a commitment from 2025 quarterback Robert McDaniel.
Beyond Noah Fifita, it is clear that Arizona has several unproven arms, so that is why depth was needed in the worst way imaginable. Get the other kids in here and let them compete to see who separates themselves.
