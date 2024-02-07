Tracking every Arizona Football pickup on National Signing Day
A pair of running backs who each posted over 1,000 yards last year will be joining Arizona Football. Who else will announce their intentions to join the Wildcats on National Signing Day?
By Mason Duhon
1 of 6
Wednesday, Feb. 7, is National Signing Day, and the fruits of the labor of Brent Brennan, Alonzo Carter, and Danny Gonzales are finally making themselves known. The avalanche of signees was kicked off by former New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 6, and the avalanche hasn't stopped since.
There will be signings being announced throughout the day, so check back for updates.