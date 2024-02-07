Tracking every Arizona Football pickup on National Signing Day
A pair of running backs who each posted over 1,000 yards last year will be joining Arizona Football. Who else will announce their intentions to join the Wildcats on National Signing Day?
By Mason Duhon
Former San Jose State DE returns home
Fun fact: both guys in the photo above are Wildcats now. Feels cool, doesn't it? Anyway, this move seemed to be written on the wall for Smith the second he entered the transfer portal. His head coach and positional coach, Joe Seumalo, took a better position in his home state and now, instead of being a 12-hour drive away, he's just under two hours south of where he grew up.
Smith burst onto the scene in 2023, earning All-Mountain West first team honors for his phenomenal showing. He notched a team-leading 6.5 sacks and 9.5 TFLs to pair with a forced fumble and 66 total tackles. This was a far cry from his abridged single-game campaign in 2022 and a decent — albeit, not a needle-moving — three-sack freshman year. Smith will be the third starter at edge in as many years, succeeding Hunter Echols in 2021 and Taylor Upshaw in 2022.