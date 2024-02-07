Tracking every Arizona Football pickup on National Signing Day
A pair of running backs who each posted over 1,000 yards last year will be joining Arizona Football. Who else will announce their intentions to join the Wildcats on National Signing Day?
By Mason Duhon
SJSU Offensive lineman following Oglesby
Brent Brennan brought Josh Oglesby, the San Jose State offensive line coach, with him down to Tucson, and offensive lineman Ryan Stewart is joining him.
After not seeing the field at all during his freshman season in 2021, Stewart was slated to be a full-time starter in 2022. He made it through the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury. To make matters worse, an attempt at a comeback season in 2023 was also derailed by injuries. Over three years at San Jose State, he only saw action in three games (all starts).
That said, Stewart provides invaluable depth along the offensive line. His 6-foot-4 frame has room to add some weight to get him up over the 300-pound threshold if the Arizona staff sees fit. He'll join fellow incoming transfer Alexander Doost as the only two additions along an offensive line that's only losing Jordan Morgan to the NFL.
