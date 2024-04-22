Two Arizona football stars included in CBS' Top 100 Players of 2024
The excitement is finally starting to creep beyond the desert.
By Mason Duhon
Despite most of the hype surrounding the Arizona football team being mostly confined to the Southern Arizona region, word of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita is starting to make its way to the national pundits.
CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer released his list of college football's Top 100 Players of 2024, and both McMillan and Fifita landed in the top 40. Let's take a look at what Brockermeyer had to say about the fan-favorite Wildcats and their well-deserved rankings among college football's best.