Two San José State transfer targets for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
Imari Conley
If the last name sounds familiar, it's because he's the younger brother of incoming transfer running back Quali Conley. While Quali was cutting his teeth at Utah Tech, Imari was playing out the rest of his high school days.
When Quali transferred to San José State, it paved the path for Imari to follow him. The pair of Fresno natives spent one season together on the Spartans' football roster, where Quali was an integral part of the game and Imari didn't see any action.
There are a few sticking points: Imari Conley stands at just 5-foot-8 while being listed on the roster as a cornerback, and he has no NCAA football experience. However, Arizona has prided itself on being a familial culture, and it could use this opportunity to bolster other athletic programs while allowing the younger Conley to follow cornerbacks coach Chip Viney to the Old Pueblo.
Conley was also a member of San José State's track and field team as a sprinter, so transferring to Arizona for football would also mean he would look to be a member of Arizona's track and field team. He could put that speed to use while develop his football skills alongside his brother during Quali's last year of NCAA eligibility.