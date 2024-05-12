Two San José State transfer targets for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
Tavarius Pitts
Arizona's defensive line group was ravaged by the offseason. Taylor Upshaw and Tyler Manoa are in the NFL, Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea followed Johnny Nansen to Texas, and other players are either testing their professional prospects or found new homes at Washington, ASU, Marshall, and FCS-level Bethune-Cookman.
Enter Tavarius Pitts, who spent one year with San José State after spending two seasons at Contra Costa College, a JuCo in the San Francisco Bay Area. He only saw action in one game for the Spartans, but standing at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds means he has a great frame for the Edge position Arizona likes to employ.
He played defensive end at Contra Costa and led the team in sacks in both years, racking up six as a freshman playing every game and 5.5 as a sophomore despite missing two games — a fifth of the season. He parlayed this into a Division I roster spot with San José State ahead of the 2023 season.
Now, Arizona could create more continuity for the staff since new Arizona defensive line coach Joe Seumalo was Pitts' positional coach with the Spartans. It only feels right for Arizona to dip into the California JuCo bag for a third time this offseason, and Pitts would be a nice depth addition.
