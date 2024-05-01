UCLA left tackle and Arizona football OL legacy Bruno Fina enters the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
UCLA brought in two offensive linemen in the transfer portal and are seeing one of their stalwarts depart for greener pastures because of it.
On Tuesday, April 30 — the deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal — redshirt junior Bruno Fina, UCLA's starting left tackle from the 2023 season, submitted his name. Considering that he was practicing at right guard, the move makes complete sense for Fina and he should generate some high-level interest. Arizona, however, needs to make an extremely strong push for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Fina.
Between the familiarity of playing in his hometown, the family ties with both Tucson and the Arizona program, and the positional need, it's hard to imagine Fina resisting the temptation to follow in his father's footsteps. Thankfully, Brent Brennan is already sowing the seeds.