UCLA left tackle and Arizona football OL legacy Bruno Fina enters the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Family ties
If the last name sounds familiar, it's because he's the son of Tucson native and Arizona offensive line alum John Fina, who was a first-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Buffalo Bills.
During his four-year Arizona career, John Fina was a human brick wall in quarterback George Malauulu's blind side. He played on both sides of the ball in his junior year and earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors and the team MVP in his senior year prior to getting drafted. He's currently in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame — specific to the University of Arizona — and the Pima County Sports hall of fame.
To potentially sweeten the deal even more, Brennan and Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby have already offered a scholarship to Roman Fina, a Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman who just happens to be the son of John and younger brother of Bruno.