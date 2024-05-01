Zona Zealots
UCLA left tackle and Arizona football OL legacy Bruno Fina enters the transfer portal

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v UCLA
Arizona v UCLA / Harry How/GettyImages
Family ties

John Fina
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills / George Gojkovich/GettyImages

If the last name sounds familiar, it's because he's the son of Tucson native and Arizona offensive line alum John Fina, who was a first-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Buffalo Bills.

During his four-year Arizona career, John Fina was a human brick wall in quarterback George Malauulu's blind side. He played on both sides of the ball in his junior year and earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors and the team MVP in his senior year prior to getting drafted. He's currently in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame — specific to the University of Arizona — and the Pima County Sports hall of fame.

To potentially sweeten the deal even more, Brennan and Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby have already offered a scholarship to Roman Fina, a Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman who just happens to be the son of John and younger brother of Bruno.

