Utah fans still upset over Arizona last minute touchdown in 2023
Utah fans are still upset about a last minutes touchdown by Arizona in the Wildcats' 42-18 win last season. With Arizona leading 35-18, Jayden DeLaura threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan for the final points of the game. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game that his team has to defend the play.
Sportswriter Dane Miller and broadcaster Matt Reynoldson each provided context on why Arizona chose to pass up 17 with less than a minute remaining in the game. The debate ensued about timeouts and playcalling at the end of the game. Arizona could have run out the clock with the TD on first down.
The win by Arizona over Utah in 2023 ended a six-game losing streak to the Utes. The previous four wins by Utah over Arizona were by double digits. Utah leads the all-time series over Arizona 26-2-2. The Utes have outscored the Wildcats 1,024 to 998 in their all-time series.
The six-game winning streak by Utah matches the one by Arizona versus the Utes from 1973 through 1983. Arizona and Utah renewed their annual rivalry in the Pac-12 South in 2011. Arizona and Utah will not play for at least the next three seasons after their game on Saturday.
"“That’s the play they want to run, we've got to defend it...It's plain and simple.”"- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
The departure of Jedd Fisch and his staff to Washington in January should erase any potential of Utah responding on Saturday. Utah fans will likely never let go of the late touchdown Arizona had last season. Arizona fans could turn it around and mention the six-game Utah winning streak with four by double digits.
Utah enters the game on Saturday with a 4-0 record. The Utes are the current favorite to win the Big XII and earn a College Football Playoff berth. One of the determining factors for at-large berths could be point differential by the CFP committee. The end of games will be worth watching when the outcome is already decided.
More teams being accused of running up the score could become more commonplace. Arizona is a 12.5-point underdog on Saturday at Utah per FanDuel. The ESPN Football Power Index gives Utah a 77.2 percent chance to beat Arizona.
After how the game ended in 2023, the final minutes of Arizona at Utah this Saturday will bear watching. Whether or not Arizona ran up the score in 2023 depends on perspective. The end of the 2023 game has created conversation on social media and will likely continue through Saturday.