Utah outlasts Oklahoma State without star QB ahead of playing Arizona
The Arizona coaching staff had an opportunity to watch Utah beat Oklahoma State as the game occurred on Saturday without star quarterback Cameron Rising playing for the Utes. Utah took a 22-3 lead in the fourth quarter and held on for a 22-19 win at Oklahoma State. Arizona plays at Utah on Saturday night.
Utah QB Issac Wilson completed 17 passes in 29 attempts for 207 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with six carries for 41 yards rushing. Utah relied on its running game with 51 carries for 250 yards and one TD in the win at Oklahoma State. Micah Bernard had 25 carries for 182 yards to lead Utah.
Rising was out with an injured hand. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Rising warmed up with a glove but that his throws were fluttering. Rising was a game-time decision versus Oklahoma State. Expect Rising's injury status to progress throughout this week. There is no indication if Rising will be able to play versus Arizona.
In a 42-18 win last season over Utah, Arizona forced the Utes out of their comfort zone. Utah had 53 pass attempts and 37 runs. Utah ranks third nationally in time of possession averaging 38:02 per game. Utah had the ball for 42:26 versus Oklahoma State. Arizona beat Utah in 2023, despite having the ball for 24:26.
Utah had an 81-59 advantage in plays run versus Oklahoma State. Versus Arizona in 2023, Utah ran 90 plays to 57 for the Wildcats. The blueprint for Utah is simple. They want to contain the ball and run clock utilizing the run. Utah is 29th nationally averaging 206.25 rushing yards per game.
Running QBs have shredded the Arizona defense in 2024. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs in the season opener. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson shredded the Arizona defense with 17 carries for 110 yards rushing. Stopping the Utah QB rushing will be critical on Saturday.
Utah QBs Rising, Brandon Rose and Wilson have a combined 24 carries for 115 yards this season. Arizona has the 98th run defense allowing 172.67 yards per game. Bernard leads Utah with 66 carries for 456 yards rushing and one TD in 2024. Bernard is 10th nationally in rushing yards per game.
Utah is 22nd nationally, allowing 93.75 rushing yards per game. Ollie Gordon ran 11 times for 42 yards for Oklahoma State versus Utah. Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the nation in 2023. Arizona had only 56 rushing yards on 19 carries in their 31-7 loss at Kansas State last week.
The Utah victory over Oklahoma State keeps the Utes as the favorite to win the Big XII and make the College Football Playoff. Arizona needs its first complete game of the season to beat Utah. Arizona needs to show improvement off the bye week as they begin Big XII play at Utah.