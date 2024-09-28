Utah quarterback Cam Rising game time decision versus Arizona
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Utah quarterback Cam Rising is a game-time decision versus Arizona in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Rising has missed the last two games after injuring the ring finger on his right hand on September 7 versus Baylor. If Rising cannot play, true freshman Isaac Wilson will start.
Asked earlier this week about the biggest difference between Rising and Wilson, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said "A decade of college football experience." Rising is in his seventh season of college football and sixth with Utah. After one season at Texas, Rising transferred to Utah and had to sit out in 2019.
Rising sat out all of the 2023 season with an injury. In two 2024 games, Rising has completed 62.1 percent of his pass attempts for 346 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. In career games versus Arizona in 2021 and 2022, Rising completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 445 yards, three TDs, no interceptions and a rushing TD.
Wilson has completed 58.5 percent of his pass attempts for 550 yards, five TDs and five interceptions with 61 rushing yards this season. The 247Sports composite rankings had Wilson as the 280th prospect, 18th QB and second player in Utah in the 2024 class as a four-star signee.
Wilson is the brother of Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson who was the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Brennan expects Utah to utilize the QB run more with Wilson. Rising has six carries for 46 yards in 2024. Utah runs on 59.09 percent of their plays. Expect that to continue versus Arizona.
Utah running back Micah Bernard is third in the Big XII averaging 114.00 rushing yards per game. Rising or Wilson will be the player to watch. Arizona has been a sieve versus running QBs. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 rushing yards and two TDs. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson ran 110 yards on 17 carries.
Arizona is 97th nationally allowing 172.67 rushing yards per game. Anyone other than Dampier and Johnson has 278 rushing yards versus Arizona. That's 92.66 yards per game. Without Dampier and Johnson's rushing yards, Arizona would have the 27th-ranked run defense. The Wildcats have to limit Rushing or Wilson on the ground.