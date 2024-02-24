What channel is No. 4 Arizona's game on today? How to watch Arizona Basketball vs. Washington
By Mason Duhon
We'll get this out of the way (in lieu of our missed postgame while we were busy mourning the loss): Thursday night was tough. No. 4 Arizona Basketball's game against No. 21 Washington State was a closely contested affair from start to finish; the 'Cats were down 34-33 at the half and the game ended as a 77-74 loss. Washington State's Jaylen Wells finished with a career-high 27 points and Isaac Jones had himself a day, too. Meanwhile, Caleb Love finished with 27 points of his own, but he was called for a travel while slipping on Arizona's final offensive possession.
However, Arizona is still in possession of the fourth No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's bracketology, and being the regular-season Pac-12 champions doesn't hold nearly as much weight as winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The season is not lost, and it's not time for doom and gloom yet.
No. 4 Arizona (20-6, 11-4 in Pac-12) will be looking to quickly get back into the win column at home in McKale Center against a Washington team (15-12, 7-9 in Pac-12) that barely held on against the same Arizona State squad that lost to Arizona by 45. Surprisingly, this is one of the few Pac-12 teams that Arizona only plays once this season, but Arizona is 8-2 in the last 10 matchups and has won the last seven straight dating back to 2020.
No. 4 Arizona and Washington postseason outlook
Arizona
- Half game out of first place in the Pac-12 standings
- Favorites to win the Pac-12 Tournament
- Current No. 1 seed in the West Region in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
Washington
- Eighth in the current Pac-12 standings
- Poised to miss the NCAA Tournament
- Potential to earn an NIT invite with good play over the rest of the season
How to watch No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
Game start: 12:00 p.m. (noon)
Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
Network: CBS
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
How to bet on No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington
Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -15.0
O/U: 166.5
