What channel is No. 4 Arizona's game on tonight? How to watch Arizona Basketball
First place in the Pac-12 standings is on the line when No. 21 Washington State comes to Tucson to play No. 4 Arizona. The 'Cats will look to rebound from the earlier loss. Included are matchup notes, a streaming link, and betting information.
By Mason Duhon
It's a battle between the two heavyweights in the conference when No. 21 Washington State (20-6, 11-4 in Pac-12) heads down to Tucson to take on No. 4 Arizona Basketball (20-5, 11-3 in Pac-12) in McKale Center. First place in the conference standings is on the line, considering that Arizona only has a half-game lead on the Cougars. This will be the second meeting of the season for the two teams; Washington State stunned Arizona in Pullman in the first matchup by downing the 'Cats 73-70.
Arizona matchup notes
Arizona is one of the best teams in the country and it's National Championship or bust for the 'Cats. Arizona sits at No. 4 in the KenPom rankings and has the second most productive offense in the nation at 90.7 points per game. Arizona as a team is shooting over 49% from the floor and sits at second in total rebounds per game with 43.3. This is a red-hot Arizona team that is battle-tested and will need to stay on their hot streak if they want to stop the Cougs in their tracks.
Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring with 18.8 points per game and has made a habit out of posterizing opposing players with his dunks. Meanwhile, Oumar Ballo is 17th in the nation in shooting percentage with 61.4% of his shots falling true, and he also nearly averages a double-double with 13 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Jaden Bradley is also coming off a career-high 21 points and is becoming one of the best six-men in the conference.
Washington State matchup notes
Washington State isn't quite on Arizona's level, but they're the second-best team in the conference and that's not up for debate. They're the first Pac-12 team aside from Arizona to crack the AP Top 25 since Week 3, and to do it so late in the season is a feat. The Cougs are just as hot as Arizona is, having won seven straight and 10 of the last 11 including their win over No. 8 Arizona at home.
Washington State isn't one of the top teams in any of the major individual or team metrics, but they play ferociously. Freshman Myles Rice has a revelation for the Cougs, starting all 26 games and leading the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game. He also leads the team in assists (97) and steals (43) by a wide margin. He'll be a phenomenal player leading the Cougs for years to come. Isaac Jones — a senior transfer from Idaho — is his veteran counterpart, and falls just behind him with 15.7 points per game. Jones also leads the team with nearly 200 rebounds, 100 made free-throws, and also has 24 blocks on the season.
No. 4 Arizona and No. 21 Washington State postseason outlook
Arizona:
- Favorites to win the Pac-12 Tournament
- Current No. 1 seed in the West Region in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
Washington State:
- Biggest threat to Arizona's Pac-12 championship hopes
- Current No. 8 seed in the South Region in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
How to watch No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 21 Washington State
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Game start: 9:00 p.m.
Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
Network: FS1
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
How to bet on No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 21 Washington State
Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -13.0
O/U: 151
