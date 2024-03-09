What channel is No. 5 Arizona Basketball on tonight? How to watch Arizona vs. USC
Arizona Basketball (24-6, 14-4 in Pac-12) is heading to Galen Center on a five-game win streak to close out the final Pac-12 regular season against USC after locking up a No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Included are a streaming link and betting info.
By Mason Duhon
Fresh off a 20-plus point win against rival UCLA — their fifth in a row — the No. 5 Arizona Basketball team will head to South Central LA to face off against USC in Galen Center for its Pac-12 regular-season finale. USC has been on a roll as of late, having won three of the last four games and four of the last six, including a home win over Arizona State just on Thursday. Arizona will have its hands full with Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and DJ Rodman, but the 'Cats have something to prove.
Arizona has fallen off the No. 1 line in Bracketology, but it's not entirely the Wildcats' fault. It's more a reflection of No. 4 Tennessee going on an absolute tear and winning its last seven games. The Vols' last three games all came against ranked SEC opponents, and everyone was dispatched in short order. All isn't lost, though, considering how much tougher the SEC is than the Pac-12. While it won't do any favors for the strength of schedule argument, it puts Tennesee at a much higher risk of sustaining a seeding-changing loss.
No. 5 Arizona and UCLA postseason outlook
Arizona
- Regular-season Pac-12 champions after win last night and loss by No. 18 Washington State
- Locked into No. 1 seed and first-round bye; favorites to win the Pac-12 tournament
- First No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
USC
- 11th place in the Pac-12 standings; projected to finish at 10th or 11th.
- Would need to go on a massive run to win the Pac-12 Tournament to steal a March Madness bid
How to watch No. 5 Arizona vs. USC
Date: Saturday, Mar. 7, 2024
Game start: 8:00 p.m.
Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA
Network: ESPN
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
How to bet on No. 5 Arizona vs. UCLA
Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -7.5
O/U: 159.5
