What channel is No. 6 Arizona Basketball on? How to watch the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals
No. 1 seed Arizona Basketball is taking on No. 4 seed Oregon on Mar. 15 at 5:00 p.m. MST in the Pac-12 Semifinals. Included are a streaming link, betting information, and pregame notes.
By Mason Duhon
The third showdown of the season between the Arizona Wildcats and Oregon Ducks on the hardwood is a consequential one. Oregon needs to move on if it has any hopes of making an NCAA Tournament berth and keeping the season alive, while No. 6 Arizona is looking to make a statement run and steal the final No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament with Mississippi State upsetting No. 5 Tennessee.
The 'Cats already swept the Ducks in the regular season, winning the first game 87-78 at home and later dropping a hammer in Eugene with a 103-83 smackdown. If Arizona plays Oregon as hard as it played against No. 9 seed USC to get to this point, it should be yet another win setting up a Pac-12 Championship appearance. That said, Arizona can't just rest on its laurels and will need to keep both Jermain Couisnard and N'Faly Dante in check.
No. 6 Arizona and Oregon postseason outlook
Arizona
- NCAA Tournament appearance secured
- Regular-season Pac-12 champions
- First No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
Oregon
- "On the bubble" but outside of both the First and Next Four Out
- Finished fourth in Pac-12 standings
- Would need to win the Pac-12 Tournament and secure an at-large NCAA Tournament bid
How to watch No. 6 Arizona vs. Oregon
Date: Friday, Mar. 15, 2024
Game start: 5:00 p.m. MST
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Networks
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
How to bet on No. 5 Arizona vs. UCLA
Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -11.5
O/U: 155.5
