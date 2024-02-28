What channel is No. 6 Arizona's game on? How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State
No. 6 Arizona Basketball will head to Tempe on Wednesday after beating Arizona State by 45 in Tucson less than two weeks ago. The Wildcats are fresh off a bounce-back win over Washington, and included are pregame notes, a streaming link, and betting info.
By Mason Duhon
I called my shot before Arizona's weird stretch in January, and I'll call my shot again here: Win or lose, the 'Cats will be fine. It's preferable to have questionable play in February when the next game is guaranteed and Tommy Lloyd has time to coach the players up. The 1997 National Championship-winning squad went 25-9 (11-7 in Pac-12), and the 2001 team went 28-8 on the season. It's not time for doom and gloom just yet, and the Pac-12 Tournament will be a great determinant of how the 'Cats will do in March — and hopefully April.
No. 6 Arizona Basketball (21-6, 12-4 in Pac-12) will be heading up to Tempe to play an Arizona State squad (14-14, 8-9 in Pac-12) coming off a stunning upset win at home over now No. 19 Washington State. Arizona, who had just lost to that same Washington State group two days prior, responded by (mostly) convincingly beating a Washington team that beat the Sun Devils.
What a wild sequence of events, huh?
Don't plan on a second straight upset over a ranked team, but don't count it out either. Arizona State Basketball is a chaos merchant, and game results seem to depend on what side of the bed the team wakes up on. Meanwhile, Arizona can absolutely destroy teams when things are clicking (see: the 45-point beatdown in Tucson 11 days ago) but has shown some signs of slowing down.
No. 6 Arizona and Arizona State postseason outlook
Arizona
- First place in the Pac-12 standings, half-game lead on second place No. 19 Washington State
- Favorites to win the Pac-12 Tournament
- Current No. 1 seed in the West Region in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
Arizona State
- Currently seventh place in the Pac-12 standings; projected to finished 9th in the conference
- Potential at an NIT tournament berth with good play the rest of the season
How to watch No. 6 Arizona vs. Arizona State
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024
Game start: 8:00 p.m.
Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
How to bet on No. 6 Arizona vs. Arizona State
Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -12.0
O/U: 159.5
