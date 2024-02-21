What channel is the Pac-12 Tournament on? Dates, times, how to watch Arizona Basketball
By Mason Duhon
Before Selection Sunday and the chaos of March Madness can hit, both Arizona Basketball teams have to navigate their respective Pac-12 Tournaments. The men's team currently sits at first in the conference, which is a far cry from the ninth place the women's team occupies. The men will look for a three-peat as Pac-12 champions, while the women will look for a miracle run to overthrow the conference heavyweights.
Here's the full schedule for the men's and women's tournaments, which will both take place in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas just as they did last year, and how to watch them.
Women's tournament information
The Pac-12 is just as strong as it has been in years past on the women's side. The conference boasts six members in the AP Top 25, with none of them being ranked lower than No. 18.
The favorite to win the tournament will be the Tara Vanderveer-coached No. 3 Stanford, which is led by Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink. The Cardinal sit at 23-3 overall and have been a buzzsaw in conference play, sitting at 12-2. No. 9 Oregon State and No. 7 USC are neck-and-neck in conference play, but Oregon State has the advantage of playing one more game. Standout freshman JuJu Watkins leads USC, while sophomore Raegan Beers leads Oregon State.
The next tier in the pack of contenders consists of No. 11 Colorado, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 18 Utah. Former Wildcat Aaronette Vonleh is part of a four-headed monster for Colorado including Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod, and Frida Formann. Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Charisma Osborne are leading the way for UCLA. Meanwhile, Alissa Pili is still a one-woman wrecking crew for Utah.
Arizona likely won't be favored in the women's tournament. The list of available bodies is painfully thin and has required some superhuman efforts to try and pull off wins that would be otherwise manageable in years past. Arizona currently sits at seventh in the conference standings, but has the eighth-worst overall record.
First round
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
1:00 p.m. MST: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed
3:30 p.m. MST: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed
7:00 p.m. MST: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed
9:30 p.m. MST: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed
Second round
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
1:00 p.m. MST: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5/No. 12
3:30 p.m. MST: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/No. 9
7:00 p.m. MST: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7/No. 10
9:30 p.m. MST: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6/No. 11
Semifinals
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
6:00 p.m. MST: Game 5 (No. 4 vs. No. 5/12) winner vs. Game 6 (No. 1 vs. No. 8/9) winner
8:30 p.m. MST: Game 7 (No. 2 vs. No. 7/10) winner vs. Game 8 (No. 3 vs. No. 6/11) winner
Pac-12 Championship game
Date: Saunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. MST
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: ESPN
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
Men's tournament information:
The men's tournament won't have nearly the same amount of top-tier teams that it usually does. Despite the women's teams maintaining the level of excellence expected in the Pac-12, the men's teams simply aren't looking as good. Only two teams have emerged as good teams that can be trusted once March rolls around, but everybody else has had moments that sowed the seeds of doubt.
Current No. 4 Arizona is the favorite to win the Pac-12 Championship and have the most success in the conference in the NCAA Tournament. They sit at 20-5 overall and 11-3 in conference play. They've had a pair of slip ups in the form of losses to Stanford and Oregon State, but the loss on the road against Washington State is looking less embarrassing by the day. After having a rough patch in January, the 'Cats have been rolling through the competition lately and are on a 7-game win streak.
Washington State's victory over Arizona is the one loss in conference play that isn't a fluke. After playing an extremely light non-conference schedule, the Cougars have been knocking opponents down left and right. They're right on Arizona's tail, sitting just a half game out of the Pac-12 lead at 20-6 overall and 11-4 in conference play. They cracked into the AP Top 25 for the first time with just three weeks to go in conference play, and have shown no signs of slowing down.
First round
Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
1:00 p.m. MST: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (Game 1)
3:30 p.m. MST: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed (Game 2)
7:00 p.m. MST: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (Game 3)
9:30 p.m. MST: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed (Game 4)
Second round
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network (Games 5, 6, and 7); FS1 (Game 8)
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
1:00 p.m. MST: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/No. 9 (Game 5)
3:30 p.m. MST: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5/No. 12 (Game 6)
7:00 p.m. MST: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7/No. 10 (Game 7)
9:30 p.m. MST: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6/No. 11 (Game 8)
Semifinals
Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Pac-12 Network (Semifinal 1); FS1 (Semifinal 2)
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
6:00 p.m. MST: Game 5 (No. 1 vs. No. 8/9) winner vs. Game 6 (No. 4 vs. No. 5/12) winner
8:30 p.m. MST: Game 7 (No. 2 vs. No. 7/10) winner vs. Game 8 (No. 3 vs. No. 6/11) winner
Pac-12 Championship game
Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m. MST
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Network: Fox
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
