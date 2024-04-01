What's next for Arizona Basketball? 4 offseason storylines to follow
By Mason Duhon
With the 2023-24 basketball season officially in the books down in Tucson, all eyes are now looking ahead to Arizona Basketball's first season in the Big 12 in the 2024-25 season. The 2024 NCAA Tournament ended disappointingly, but only one team can win it all. A full offseason of optimism lies ahead, though, and the stories that come with it will be fascinating.
On the way out
Though Keshad Johnson is the only one who has exhausted his eligibility, most of Arizona's starting lineup from the 2023-24 season won't be playing in McKale Center next season. Johnson and Pelle Larsson have the most NBA upside on the team and could get drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Caleb Love, meanwhile, is viewed more as a wild card of a prospect and his future in the NBA is uncertain.
One player is viewed as especially vulnerable to the transfer portal: Kylan Boswell. In a series of events that resembles Kerr Kriisa getting pushed out the door, Jaden Bradley has seemingly fallen into the coaches' good graces, which could spell the end of Boswell's time in Tucson.
"I know me and [Tommy Lloyd] are going to talk when we get back home [and] figure stuff out."- Kylan Boswell after Sweet Sixteen loss