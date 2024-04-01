What's next for Arizona Basketball? 4 offseason storylines to follow
By Mason Duhon
The Oumar Ballo conundrum
Oumar Ballo followed Tommy Lloyd from Gonzaga to Arizona ahead of the 2021-22 season. In this time, he's blossomed into an athletic weapon at the post position for the Wildcats. He's learned how to properly use his massive 7-foot-tall and muscular 260-pound frame to his advantage, and he's a remarkable athlete.
However, he has a big decision: will he return for one more year? Between his redshirt year and the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, he's retained one final year of eligibility. However, Ballo is generating some NBA draft buzz, and he could hear his name called in the second round. With NIL being in full effect, it could be a financially viable move for him to return, see major playing time, and cash a sizeable check while on one last pursuit of an NCAA championship.