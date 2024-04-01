What's next for Arizona Basketball? 4 offseason storylines to follow
By Mason Duhon
Incoming freshmen
Despite the impending roster turnover, the bleeding is mitigated by an extremely promising class of incoming freshmen. With Larsson and Johnson on the way out, Carter Bryant and Joson Sanon could see key roles early on. Meanwhile, Jamari Phillips will help replace some of the other outgoing production. Only Emmanuel Stephen will have to fight for minutes.
Bryant is a four-star forward from Corona, California, who made the McDonald's All-American game in 2023. He's listed as a four-star prospect on 24/7 Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, while he's earned the coveted full five stars from On3. Sanon, a five-star fellow forward, is Arizona's most recent commitment, and he reclassified from 2025 to 2024 so he can hit campus in the fall. He's listed as a five-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.
"I love the fit, the way they score, how they get you open. They play at a fast pace, and being in the center of a high-powered offense was attractive."- Sanon on choosing Arizona
Phillips and Stephen are a pair of consensus four-star teammates out of Dream City Christian School in the Phoenix area. Phillips could step into a big role right away with the potential departure of Boswell, but there are other guards on the team to contend with for minutes. Stephen has an uphill battle: even if Ballo doesn't return, Motiejus Krivas is an extremely promising young player who has a ton of developmental upside.