What's next for Arizona Basketball? 4 offseason storylines to follow
By Mason Duhon
Rising stars
As the season went on, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis emerged as revelations for the team coming off the bench. Both of them were in their first years with the Wildcats and have likely solidified starting spots going forward. They are both true two-way guys who can create plays and score on offense while being pests and forcing turnovers on defense. As late in the season as the NCAA Tournament, the Bradley-Lewis pairing on the court galvanized Arizona.
Krivas, as mentioned before, has room to grow as well. The 7-foot-2 center looked a bit awkward at times last year and seemed afraid to use his size to his advantage. If Ballo returns, Krivas will have another year to learn under him and see time on the floor as the center off the bench. If he doesn't, though, Krivas has shown flashes of greatness (see: Belmont) and could hit the court ready to kick ass and take names in the fall.
