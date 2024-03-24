What the NFL analysts are saying about Arizona Football players in the 2024 NFL Draft
It's NFL Draft season, and Arizona Football fans can care for the first time in a while. Two stars are draft locks, while two others could be drafted in the late rounds. We'll look at the NFL's Lance Zierlein and Daniel Jeremiah's takes on the former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Draft locks:
Morgan — the Tucson native — has spent the entire offseason living in the late-first and early-second round limbo, but he won't last past the top 50 picks. Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked at No. 44 on his Top 50 Prospects list, and his latest first-round-only mock draft reflects this by not including Morgan. The Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys have emerged as potential landing spots for Morgan throughout the offseason.
NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks, however, did project Morgan in the first round in his latest mock draft, sending him to the Baltimore Ravens with the 30th overall pick. Draft analyst Chad Reuter projected Morgan highly but still outside the first round in his latest four-round mock draft, sending him to the Washington Commanders with the fourth pick in the second round (36th overall).
Zierlein ultimately ends his scouting report with the following remark:
"Morgan has the traits and talent to become a solid starting left tackle."- Lance Zierlein
He highlights Morgan's grip strength, athleticism, timing, pocket awareness, and flashes of an ability to recover when beaten as strengths in his game. As for his areas for improvement, Zierlein calls attention to his arm length, body control after initiation, slow/choppy footwork, and inconsistent weight placement. Zierlein compares Morgan's traits and play style to longtime Chicago Bears starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr.
Cowing has been a locked-and-loaded starter at the slot wide receiver position over the last four years for both Arizona and UTEP, and he'll be seeing the field at the NFL level. The only question for Cowing is where he'll land on the depth chart. He's far from a first- or second-round talent, but he's one of the 25 best wideouts in one of the deepest classes at the position in recent memory.
Zierlein calls Cowing's tape "a fun watch", and he certainly isn't wrong for highlighting his nose for the goal line, ability to feel out coverages and run effective option routes, and surprising ability to shake off tacklers. However, it's fair to be wary of his small stature and his questionable hands when the pass is contested. He lacks the long speed to eliminate a defender from the play at the next level and will leave room for error. Zierlein ends his report with the following conclusions:
"Cowing needs to limit drops, improve as a route-runner and display some punt-return talent to give himself the best chance of sticking on an NFL roster for a while."- Lance Zierlein
He's not listed in any of the extended mock drafts on any of the major sites, but some of the smaller ones have him going near the end of the fourth round. He'll have some work to do if he wants to catch on, but he has the tools to do it. The best-case scenario is a Tyreek Hill-style arc, where Cowing starts as a wideout and punt returner before moving to the offense full-time.