What the NFL analysts are saying about Arizona Football players in the 2024 NFL Draft
It's NFL Draft season, and Arizona Football fans can care for the first time in a while. Two stars are draft locks, while two others could be drafted in the late rounds. We'll look at the NFL's Lance Zierlein and Daniel Jeremiah's takes on the former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Wait and see:
McLachlan certainly threw Zierlein for a loop during the evaluation process, but it all boils down to the fact that McLachlan plays like he's bigger than he actually is. He is willing to run-block and has shown flashes, but he's missing the size and resulting leverage to do it reliably. His measurables, in all honesty, were a bit underwhelming. That said, McLachlan's effort jumps off the screen more than his shortcomings. He does the dirty work and isn't afraid to gut it out for a few extra yards. Zeirlein comes to the following conclusion on McLachlan:
"There are boxes that go unchecked, but his "whatever it takes" mentality is the kind of intangible that often turns prospects into pros."- Lance Zierlein
Zierlein sees what I see when he evaluates Wiley: a one-cut, downhill runner with solid receiving upside. Some of the things holding Wiley back from being a better prospect are his decent-at-best speed and streaky vision; he gets caught often trying to force his way up the gut. He moves more like a freight train that takes a bit to get up to speed but can punish would-be tacklers once he's moving. He — like Cowing — also ups the ante when he smells 6 points and best projects as a third-down receiving back right away. Zierlein had this to say about Wiley:
"Wiley has some third-down potential but will need to prove he can play faster and with better vision to stay ahead of NFL defenses."- Lance Zierlein
