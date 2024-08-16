What to expect from Arizona football head coach Brent Brennan
Brent Brennan revived a stagnant San Jose State program before being hired as the Arizona football head coach entering the 2024 season. Brennan led San Jose State to a 34-48 record in seven seasons as head coach. San Jose State had three bowl appearances under Brennan.
In the 26 years before Brennan was hired San Jose State had only three bowl appearances. San Jose State was the first head coaching job for Brennan. Brennan spent five years on the San Jose State staff under longtime Arizona head coach Dick Tomey before returning as head coach in 2017.
Brennan was able to observe the Arizona football program from a distance as a wide receiver at UCLA in the 1990s and as the WRs coach of Oregon State from 2011 through 2016. Brennan coached several elite WRs at Oregon State including 2013 Biletnikoff Award winner Brandin Cooks.
Brennan will get to work with another future NFL WR at Arizona in Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan needs 1,247 yards receiving to tie Bobby Wade for the Arizona career record. Quarterback Noah Fifita provides Arizona with one of the best pass and catch combinations nationally entering the 2024 season.
Brennan is known as an excellent offensive coach. San Jose State finished in the top five in total offense in the Mountain West Conference in four out of their last five seasons under Brennan. Arizona has the most talent Brennan will work with since he was the WRs coach at Oregon State.
Brennan began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Hawaii in 1998. Washington hired Brennan as a graduate assistant in 1999 and he spent the 2000 season at Arizona in the same position. The first assistant job for Brennan was at Cal Poly from 2001 through 2004. Brennan was a special teams coordinator at SJSU from 2007-09.
Brennan was never an offensive or defensive coordinator when he was hired as the head coach at San Jose State. The turnaround at San Jose State is why Brennan is so highly regarded as a head coach. Brennan was a finalist as Arizona's head coach when Fisch was hired. Arizona will be tested in their first season under Brennan.