What to expect from Arizona's top 3 players in 247 Sports Team Talent Composite
Linebacker Justin Flowe, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew are the highest-rated players for Arizona on the 247Sports Team Talent composite rankings. Flowe, McMillan and Groves-Killebrew should all have major impacts for Arizona in 2024.
Flowe was a five-star signee with Oregon in 2020, ranking as the 11th prospect overall, the top linebacker and the third-best player in California in his class. In just one season with Arizona, Flowe nearly surpassed his production over three seasons with Oregon, with 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and forcing one fumble.
Flowe had 44 tackles, 2.0 TFLs. 1.0 sack, 2.0 passes defended and 1.0 fumble recovery in his first season with Arizona in 2023. Appearing in all 13 games in 2023, Flowe was named 2023 honorable mention All-Pac 12. A projected first-round pick entering college, Flowe needs to continue producing for Arizona in 2024.
McMillan is one of the most highly regarded players nationally entering the 2024 season. Originally committed to Oregon, McMillan was the 51st prospect, fifth WR and fourth player in California in the 2022 class. McMillan exceeded his four-star rating during a breakout sophomore season.
At 6'5, McMillan has the catch radius NFL Scouts covet and exceptional hands to continually win 50/50 balls. McMillan had 90 receptions for 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Entering the 2024 season, McMillan is a consensus All-American. Opponents will game plan to shut down McMillan as their primary goal.
Groves-Killebrew is the highest ranked transfer added to the 2024 Arizona roster. Arizona is Groves-Killebrew's third team in three seasons. Groves-Killebrew began his collegiate career with Texas A&M in 2022 and was on the roster at Louisville. Groves-Killbrew has played in seven games in two seasons with two tackles at Texas A&M in 2022.
Arizona needs Groves-Killebrew to become an impact player at CB opposite Tacario Davis. Opponents are far more likely to throw on Groves-Killebrew than Davis. If Groves-Killebrew becomes a reliable CB for Arizona in 2024, the Wildcats can significantly improve their pass defense. Arizona was 91st nationally in 2023 allowing 239.7 passing yards per game.
The roster Arizona has is towards the bottom of Power Conference schools in the 2024 team talent composite rankings. Arizona significantly overachieved in 2023 based on where the talent on the roster was ranked. Flowe, McMillan and Groves-Killebrew provide Arizona with top-end talent on their roster.