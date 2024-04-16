Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Brown Jr. was a journeyman in college, having played for four different schools in five seasons. He started his career at Shoreline Community College before transferring to his hometown Seattle U, where he played for the RedHawks for two seasons and averaged over 20 points per game in his junior season.
He parlayed this into his first power-conference gig and spent one year at Arizona as a rotational player, starting nine of his 29 games played. In 25.7 minutes per game, he averaged an unimpressive 7.3 points per game, but also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and just shy of one steal per game as well. This landed him a spot at Washington under recently ousted head coach Mike Hopkins.
Brown Jr. was a stud in his single season in purple and gold, starting all 32 games and playing 36.1 minutes on average. He posted an eye-popping 21.6 points per game along with 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. He earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors in the 2021-22 season, and declared for the 2022 NBA Draft afterwards.
He went undrafted and participated in the Minnesota Timberwolves' summer league, which helped him get drafted by the College Park Skyhawks with the 7th overall pick of the 2022 NBA G League draft. He was eventually waived and signed with the Memphis Hustle, where he played in 27 games and averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in the 2022-23 season.
He flashed more potential in the 2023-24 season, where he caught on with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate. He played in 31 games and averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.7 steals, showing signs of potential NBA upside if he continues to develop.