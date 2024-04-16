Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Baker Jr. got everything he possibly could out of his college eligibility: he played for four different schools throughout seven seasons. After missing the 2017-18 season at Kentucky due to injury, he finally hit the court in 2018-19 where he saw action in 28 games but didn't earn a starting nod for any of them. He logged 9.1 minutes and 2.3 points per contest, prompting his transfer to Arizona ahead of the 2019-20 season.
He played in all 32 games in his first year with Arizona as a key bench player, logging 19.3 minutes per game. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, which was enough to earn him a larger role the next year. He started the first 12 games of the season and was off to a great start: 29.4 minutes, 12 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
However, a wrist injury cut his season short and spelled the end of his time in Tucson. He was slated to return in 2021-22, but Baker Jr. opted to enter the transfer portal with Lloyd stepping in as head man. He ended up at Fresno State, but his first season was rough. He only saw action in five games with two starts after being hampered by injuries.
He shook off the injury bug for the 2022-23 season — his second in Fresno. He started all 28 games and played a career-high 31.8 minutes per contest. He logged a career-high in scoring (12.5 ppg) and assists (2.9 apg) while averaging three rebounds and a steal per game and earning All-Mountain West honorable mentions. However, he promptly entered the transfer portal for a third and final time.
He spent his final year with New Mexico in 2023-24 as a rotational player and team captain, where he was the second-oldest player in all of Division I basketball. He saw time in all 35 games and earned 12 starts. However, his career ended on a bit of a whimper, and he averaged 17.6 minutes, 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and one assist per game. His future in the NBA seems unlikely, but there are always teams overseas looking to add American players to the roster.