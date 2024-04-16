Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Brown, much like Baker Jr., played for four schools over his six-year collegiate career. He spent his freshman season at Nevada, where he saw action in 31 games but only started one of them. He averaged 10.1 minutes, 3.0 points, and 2.1 rebounds on over 50% shooting, which was promising enough to land a power-conference gig via the transfer portal.
Brown secured a spot at Arizona ahead of the 2019-20 season, but he had to sit the entire year before finally hitting the court in 2020-21. Though he only played for the Wildcats for one year, it was a solid one. He played in 26 games and started 12, logging 19.6 minutes on average. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 56% from the field. However, the Lloyd hire sent him out of town to play for Louisiana.
Brown's best years came down in Lafayette, where he played for two seasons. In the 2021-22 season, he played in 27 games and started 24 while tallying up 28.8 minutes per game. He posted 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in his first year. Somehow, Brown got even better the next year, starting all 35 games played and averaging a career-high 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks.
This production didn't carry over into his final year when he transferred to Memphis, though. He only played in 18 games and got the starting nod for five of them, and he parlayed it into 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The 10.3 minutes he played on average were a far cry from his Louisiana years, and it likely paves the path away from the NBA and toward a career overseas.