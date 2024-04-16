Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Bal was a part of Lloyd's first recruiting class, having joined Arizona ahead of the 2021-22 season after coming to Tucson over from France — a sign of Lloyd's hallmark international recruiting acumen. However, he only saw sparing time as a bench player over two years in the Old Pueblo. He played in 23 games in his freshman year, logging 4.5 minutes and 1.5 points on average.
Things didn't go much better in his redshirt sophomore year, where he played in 26 games for an average of 8.2 minutes and scored an average of 2.5 points. He entered the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season and landed at mid-major Santa Clara, where he's been a revelation for the Broncos.
He started all 30 games played and was on the hardwood for 31.1 minutes on average. He posted 14.4 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and paired it with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His efforts earned him First Team All-West Coast Conference honors, and he still has two more years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his true sophomore year at Arizona.
Bal declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, and will test the waters on his professional prospects while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.