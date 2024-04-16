Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Görener was among the crop departing when Lloyd was first hired, and he found a landing spot that suited him perfectly. He only spent one season at Arizona under Miller where he played in eight games for an average of 3.8 minutes and 1.1 points. With his low usage and the coaching change, the time was right for a change of scenery, and the Turkish big man took his talents to San José State.
Since landing with the Spartans, he's established himself as a force from the 3-point line. He started 23 of 30 games played in his first season in San José, averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 27.1 minutes per game. He was relegated to coming off the bench in his junior year, but earned himself sixth-man minutes, playing in all 34 games and averaging 20.4 minutes. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while finishing third on the team in total 3-pointers (54).
He finally reached new heights last season, starting all 32 games played and logging 33.4 minutes per game. He averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds — both career-highs — and paired it with 0.8 assists and a 33.9% shooting percentage from range. He's currently San José State's all-time leader in 3-pointers with 171, and he will get to build on it with one final season of eligibility.