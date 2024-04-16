Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Nowell is a formerly highly touted prospect who generated a quite a bit of buzz in Arizona circles. However, his collegiate career has been largely underwhelming. After only seeing action in 19 games, scoring 15 total points, and averaging 3.5 minutes under Lloyd in Year 1, Nowell chose to seek greener pastures at UNLV.
His sophomore year was his first at UNLV, and easily the best of his career. He played in 18 games and started six of them, averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. The 16.8 minutes he played per game were the most in his career by a long shot, and his usage dropped dramatically last year. He played in 18 games and got four starting nods, but only averaged 9.6 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.8 rebounds. Now, he has entered the transfer portal a second time and is seeking a third collegiate home
Ackerley is the most curious case on this list. He just finished up his first season at Everett Community College just north of his hometown Seattle after spending two seasons as a walk-on with Arizona. He only saw action in four games for five total minutes for Arizona — all in the 2022-23 season — where the only stat he logged was a single offensive rebound.
He played in 12 games and logged six starts as a reserve for the Trojans, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Per his LinkedIn profile, he doesn't plan on staying with Everett for long and wants to transfer back up to the Division I level. However, he may need to spend one more season at the JuCo level and earn starting minutes for that to happen.
