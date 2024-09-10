Which Arizona football team will show up versus Kansas State?
In the season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico, Arizona outgained the Lobos 627-471. Arizona beat Northern Arizona 22-10 in week two with a 361 to 198 advantage in total yards. The offensive performance was outstanding versus New Mexico followed by a dominant defensive performance versus NAU.
The question is which Arizona team will show up at Kansas State on Friday night? Arizona has an exponential increase in the level of play of their opponent versus Kansas State. Kansas State has stated the season 2-0. The Wildcats are averaging 37.5 points per game and allowing 16.5 after wins over Tennessee-Martin and Tulane.
Arizona is averaging 41.5 PPG and allowing 24.5. The Arizona Wildcats need to find a balance where the offense is at its peak and the defense is playing complementary football. Arizona was close to that in the second half versus New Mexico. The Lobos gained 174 yards in the second half while being outscored by Arizona 34-15.
Kansas State is 56th nationally averaging 422.5 total yards per game. The Wildcats are 69th nationally allowing 312.5 total yards per game. Kansas State gets most of its offense on the ground averaging 249.00 rushing yards per game to rank 20th nationally. Kansas State is 105th averaging 173.5 passing YPG.
Kansas State ranks 39th nationally allowing 92.5 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats are 85th allowing 220.0 passing yards per game. That second stat is promising for Arizona. Noah FIfita threw for 422 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the win over New Mexico.
Northern Arizona held Fifita to 173 passing yards, one TD and one interception. Which Arizona offensive team will show up versus New Mexico? Arizona has been more consistent running in the last six quarters. The Wildcats opened the season with 28 first half rushing yards versus New Mexico.
Arizona had 177 rushing yards in the second half versus New Mexico and ran for 188 versus Northern Arizona. Head coach Brent Brennan would likely be happy with either of those numbers on the ground versus Kansas State. Arizona is 40th averaging 196.50 rushing YPG this season.
Arizona is 27th averaging 297.5 passing yards per game. Those numbers are obviously misleading with most of that coming versus New Mexico. Arizona trends to have a good day passing versus Kansas State. With the inconsistent performances by the pass offense, that is not guaranteed.
Arizona is 82nd allowing 141.50 rushing yards per game. New Mexico ran for 211 yards, but NAU had only 89 yards rushing. Again, Arizona has been inconsistent versus the run. That UNM is an FBS team, doesn't trend well for Arizona stopping a prolific power conference rushing offense.
Arizona is 63rd nationally allowing 184.5 passing yards per game. New Mexico threw for 260 yards and NAU had 109. Expect Arizona to stack the box versus Kansas State and make Wildcats' quarterback Avery Johnson beat them. Johnson has completed 65.9 of his pass attempts but for only 334 yards, one TD and one interception.
Playing at Kansas State will be one of the biggest challenges Arizona faces this season. A bye week, followed by at Utah on September 28 will be the other one. Arizona has to find consistency on offense or defense. It's a cliche, but if Arizona doesn't find consistency each week, the 2024 season will fall well short of expectations.