Which Arizona Wildcats Football alum had the best 2023 NFL season?
By Mason Duhon
With Super Bowl LVIII officially in the books as a 25-22 Kansas City Chiefs overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, the 2023-24 NFL season is complete. Quite a few former Arizona Football players had an impact for their teams over the year during both the regular season and the playoffs. Most players have only been in the pros for a few years, but there are a pair of veterans that have earned their stripes under the shield.
This is an exercise in looking at which Arizona Football alum had the best NFL season in 2023 based solely on individual performance and ranking them from best to having the most room to grow.