Who 2024 Arizona football opponents are playing while Wildcats on bye week
With Arizona on bye during week four all nine of the opponents remaining on the 2024 Wildcats' schedule are playing this weekend. Arizona is off until September 28 when they play at Utah. The Utes are the last team currently ranked on the 2024 Arizona schedule. Two Big XII games this week feature both teams as future Arizona opponents.
Houston at Cincinnati on FS1 and Kansas at West Virginia on Fox ESPN2 at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona State at Texas Tech will kickoff at 12:30 PM MST on FS1. Number 12 Houston at 14th ranked Oklahoma State in one of the games of the year in the Big XII will kickoff at 1 PM MST on Fox.
TCU at SMU will kickoff at 2 PM MST on the CW. Baylor at Colorado will kickoff at 5 PM MST on Fox and number 13 Kansas State is the final game of the night in the Big XII at 7:30 PM MST. This is a good weekend to casually watch future Arizona opponents and measure them against the Wildcats.
Arizona will kickoff versus Utah on September 28 at 7:15 PM MST on ESPN. After Utah, the schedule is more favorable to Arizona. Texas Tech is at Arizona on October 5 in the first Big XII home conference game in Arizona history. Houston at Arizona is the only remaining game on the schedule with an announced kickoff time.
Houston at Arizona will kick off at 8:15 MST on FS1 on Friday, November 15. The remainder of the 2024 Arizona schedule is on Saturday. The other games will be announced usually about 13 days out with some games on a six-day hold. Arizona's remaining 2024 schedule can be found here.
Arizona has the 51st toughest remaining strength of schedule per the ESPN Football Power Index. The Wildcats have opportunities to still have a good season. Most of the FPI projections are tossups in the final nine games for Arizona this season. Arizona starts 0-0 in the Big XII at Utah on September 28.