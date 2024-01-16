Who is Arizona football head coach Brent Brennan and what makes him a good hire?
What may seem like a head-scratching hire could be a great move; Brennan has deep ties to a legendary Arizona coach and has a better resume than first-glance would indicate.
By Mason Duhon
Building a network
The 2000 season would be Brennan's only one with Arizona and Tomey's last with Arizona before heading to the NFL. While Tomey was in the big leagues for a few years, Brennan was cutting his teeth in his first positional coaching role as the receivers coach for Cal Poly from 2001-04. After four-season stints with their new programs, both coaches opted for new opportunities ahead of the 2005 season.
Tomey made the move back to the collegiate ranks and took up his third and final head coaching position with San José State in 2005. Meanwhile, Brennan found a new job as a wide receivers coach with — you guessed it — San José State. Tomey led the Spartans through 2009, and Brennan stayed through 2010 having spent time as a wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator, co-offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator.
The two never crossed coaching paths again, but a deep respect for Tomey seems to have been instilled in Brennan.