Who is Arizona football head coach Brent Brennan and what makes him a good hire?
What may seem like a head-scratching hire could be a great move; Brennan has deep ties to a legendary Arizona coach and has a better resume than first-glance would indicate.
By Mason Duhon
All roads lead to Tucson
That was all she wrote regarding Brennan's time with San José State, and he is set for his first power conference head coaching gig. Thankfully, his tenure in San José lasted far longer than a coach of his caliber's should have, and that bodes well for Arizona fans and players who want a coach with Tomey-esque dedication to the Wildcats.
Since 2005, Brennan has only coached at two places: Oregon State (2011-16) and San José State (2005-10, 2017-23). Brennan comes across as a coach that sees Arizona as a destination job, and the Wildcats have a program he's been looking to lead for years now.
While only time will tell what's in store, he seems to be starting (mostly) on the right foot with Arizona fans and players. An interest in promoting Cummings to be his offensive coordinator and bringing Nansen and Akina back to be a part of his defensive staff has garnered attention, especially considering reports that Fifita and McMillan will stay in Tucson with the right hire.