Who is new Arizona Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois and what makes her a great hire?
Desireé Reed-Francois was hired as the University of Arizona's 11th Director of Athletics following a three-year stint at the University of Missouri. The Arizona law grad brings seven years of AD experience and over 20 years of athletic admin experience.
By Mason Duhon
The beginnings
Reed-Francois, a Fremont, California native who grew up attending Oakland Athletics games, comes from a legal background, having earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA where she was a member of the rowing team for a year before getting her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona's law school. Her brother Roman, meanwhile, played linebacker at Chabot College. 1994 solidified Reed-Francois' path in life: her brother broke his neck while making a tackle, and Reed-Francois was set on building a better future for college athletes.
Her athletics career kicked off in 1995 and while in school, when she worked for her hometown Oakland Raiders as a legal associate. After earning her doctorate from Arizona in 1997, she immediate returned back to the San Francisco Bay Area and spent two seasons with Cal as a compliance assistant. Her next stop was at San Jose State, which — in hindsight — has served as a proving ground for the new generation of Arizona Athletics. Even more interestingly, her tenure as a compliance director for the Spartans didn't line up with that of either Brent Brennan (2005-10, 2017-23) or Dick Tomey (2005-09).
Reed-Francois then spent the next 15 seasons in an associate athletic director position for six different institutions.