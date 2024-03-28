Wildcats Fans: How to Get $150 in Bonus Bets and Use Them at Bet365
Bet $5, get $150 bonus guaranteed this week at Bet365!
The Wildcats are three wins away from playing for a National Championship and you can bet on them along the way thanks to Bet365!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and betting your first $5 or more on ANY March Madness game this week – even if that first bet doesn’t win.
- Bet365 Arizona Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Arizona
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
- Is Bet365 Legit in Arizona?
- Is Bet365 Legal in Arizona?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
- What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
- Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 Arizona Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Mobile App?
$150
$10
$5
Yes
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Arizona
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
All you have to do is ensure you meet the minimum requirements above. Then, you’ll win your bonus no matter what happens.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are exactly what they sound like – house credits that allow you to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line.
These extra funds can be used on any wager and you’ll win withdrawable cash if your bonus bet wins!
You can track your bonus funds in your account information.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 will give you the option to use bonus funds any time you go to place a bet.
Select the option to apply your bonus and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
Yes. Mobile sports betting has been legal in Arizona since September, 2021.
Is Bet365 Legit in Arizona?
Yes. Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the U.S. after expanding to several new states within the past year.
Is Bet365 Legal in Arizona?
Yes. Bet365 is licensed and regulated by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
Yes, with an exception. You can bet on college teams, but you cannot bet on player-specific props in Arizona.
What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
Many sports bettors are torn between FanDuel and DraftKings as the best sportsbook.
But it doesn’t really matter because it’s a personal preference, and it pays to have access to as many sportsbooks as you can.
If you sign up with all of the available sportsbooks, you can always find the best odds and you’ll never miss out on a bonus offer!
Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with Bet365 and claim its welcome bonus. Now let’s make sure you know about the other great offers available to you in your state.
Sportsbook
AZ Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $150
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Here’s what you need to do at FanDuel:
Click here to sign up with FanDuel. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any team to win. If your team wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click here to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You'll instantly get $150 in bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click here to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will then be backed by the house for up to $1,500 and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
Here’s what you need to do at Caesars:
Click here to sign up with Caesars. Then, use the promo code FSNCAA1000 and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will then be backed by the house for up to $1,000 and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.