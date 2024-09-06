Wildcats Sweep Away Alabama State Thursday Night
With a 3-0 record as they took on the road for the first time in 2024, the Arizona Wildcats were poised to build on a very strong start to their season, and up next for the Wildcats was the ASU Collegiate Cup hosts in the Alabama State Hornets.
Set one was understandably a bit rocky to start as the Hornets jumped out to a quick 4-2 lead as an Arizona service error, a Kaylen Hines block and kill, along with a Jyriah Morgan kill had them rolling early.
It did take the Wildcats a bit of time to get their legs under them, as it was not until a Jaelyn Hodge kill to make it 17-16 did Arizona take the lead for good, on their way to a 25-20 opening set victory.
The second set looked destined to be a tight contest much like the first, until who else but Jaelyn Hodge once again gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 13-12 before running away with the set ultimately sending the Hornets to the brink with a 25-16 victory to head into the break.
The third set was all Arizona as they took an early 5-4 lead on a Kiari Robey kill and never looked back rolling over the Hornets and completing the sweep in dominant fashion winning 25-13.
Scoggins Taking Hold of Setter Position?
Avery Scoggins was the only setter rolled out by Head Coach Charita Stubbs Thursday evening, though, with the way the match played out, there's not necessarily a lot to read into after tonight.