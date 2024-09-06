Wildcats Sweep Away Alabama State Thursday Night
It would not surprise me at all if Cisneros bounced back in a big way Friday afternoon with a dominant game against an opponent that the Wildcats should once again dominate.
Road Trip to Play HBCU's a Great Opportunity for Arizona
Now yes last year we should have seen Arizona Basketball take on Southern in Louisiana. A scheduling conflict changed those plans, so Arizona Volleyball has taken that mindset and ran with it right down to Montgomery, Alabama to take on hosts Alabama State, and also Prairie View A&M.
Traveling to play against teams like Alabama State can be a big win for their program. It allows them to bring in strong teams to their arenas, which can attract more viewers. While I understand the desire to play against tougher opponents before conference play, I hope that Coach Charita Stubbs continues to schedule these games in the future.
As women's sports continue to grow, this can help bring more attention to deserving programs and elevate them into the mainstream. This exposure can also showcase the different opportunities available to potential recruits, ultimately improving the overall quality of programs.
Up Next
The Arizona Wildcats return to Lockhart Gymnasium on the campus of Alabama State at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time as they take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The game can be streamed live on HornetsSportsNetwork.com for $15 ($20 for the month and includes UofA vs Alabama on Saturday). Live Stats will be available at ArizonaStats.com