With Depth All Around, Arizona Volleyball Looks To Take Next Step In 2024
Coming off an 8-23 season, it's not difficult to think Arizona can be much-improved record-wise in 2024, however with the Wildcats bringing in the #7 recruiting class in the country and number one player in the class of 2024, it's not out of the realm of the possibility to see a rather large jump this fall.
With 7 fresh new faces to Tucson including what should be a pair of dynamic transfers, the Wildcats may very well have their best depth in recent memory.
Transfer Signings Likely To Slide Right into Starting Lineup
With former Florida State Seminole Middle Blocker Kiari Robey entering the fold for the Wildcats, she very likely will start opposite Alayna Johnson. A 2023 Second Team All-ACC performer for the Seminoles, Robey tallied 149 blocks and 238 kills on the season.
Before her season with Florida State, she did previously face Arizona as a member of the Oregon Ducks including their 2022 Elite Eight Team in 2022 while she led them with 107 blocks.
Also joining the Wildcats through the portal will be the Opposite of South Florida in Amanda DeWitt. The senior will look to add stability to a position that had been a bit of a revolving door in recent years while also providing a calming veteran presence following three seasons at USF while averaging over 2 kills per set and 122 blocks.